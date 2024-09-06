Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 4.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 26 active fires in the Northwest Region. One fire is under control and 25 fires are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is mostly low across the Northwest Region with areas of moderate hazard in the Kenora and Red Lake fire management sectors.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – September 6 - September 6, 2024
- Power Pole(s) Being Replaced on Pinewood Drive – UPDATED - September 5, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – September 5 - September 5, 2024