East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after ALPR Alert

On September 4, 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after a traffic stop on Pine Road.
Police were conducting regular patrol duties near Spruce Avenue and Highway 108 when an alert was indicated by the Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR). The vehicle was followed and subsequently stopped.
Christopher SIMPSON-JOHNSTON, 31-years-old, of Serpent River First Nation, was charged with:
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Owner permit operation of motor vehicle without insurance
- Operate unsafe motor vehicle
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on September 5 , 2024.
