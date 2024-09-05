Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Rain at times heavy beginning early this morning. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then north 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High 18. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Rain at times heavy ending late this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 7.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 25 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 3 are under control and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region. There is an area of low fire hazard along James Bay for Attawapiskat and Fort Albany. There is an area of extreme fire hazard for areas around Greater Sudbury, Killarney and West Nipissing.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – September 5 - September 5, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – September 4 - September 4, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – September 3rd - September 3, 2024