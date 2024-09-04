OPP – Arrest made after Nipigon and Red Rock Schools Locked Down

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public that one individual has been apprehended and the Lockdown/Hold and Secures at Nipigon and Red Rock schools have been lifted.

On September 4, 2024 at approximately 1:03 p.m., the OPP received a report of a threat against an individual. In the interest of public safety and in conjunction with Superior-Greenstone District School Board all schools in Nipigon and Red Rock were placed in Lockdown/Hold and Secure.

An investigation was immediately launched and at approximately 2:14 p.m., OPP members were able to locate and apprehend the individual. At this time, schools were updated and the Lockdown/Hold and Secures were lifted. The investigation is continuing.

The OPP recognizes the emotional impact that this can cause, and we would like to thank all members of the public for their cooperation during this investigation. The safety and security of our community is our top priority, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that all residents feel safe and protected.

This investigation remains ongoing. Any person with information regarding the accused or the investigation should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.