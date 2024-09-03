East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after collision with tree

On September 2, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a white pickup truck that had hit a tree and subsequently rolled onto its roof on V-Line Road. Police arrived a short time afterwards and observed beer cans, camping gear and gas cans scattered all over the area. The driver exhibited obvious signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested. The vehicle was also towed and impounded.

Nathan HACHE, 32-years-old, from Hilton Beach was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Careless driving

Operate unsafe vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 3, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.