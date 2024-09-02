Breaking News

Monday Morning News – September 2

Weather:

  • Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 8.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 27 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 5 are under control and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region. There is an area with a high fire hazard extending north from Nairn Centre to Wahnapitae to Pointe au Baril.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Gaspare Muto’s whose lucky ticket won him $55,705 in August’s SAHF 50/50.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*