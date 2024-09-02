Weather:
- Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 8.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 27 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 5 are under control and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region. There is an area with a high fire hazard extending north from Nairn Centre to Wahnapitae to Pointe au Baril.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Gaspare Muto’s whose lucky ticket won him $55,705 in August’s SAHF 50/50.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – September 2 - September 2, 2024
- Frost Advisory (UPDATED) - September 1, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – August 31 - August 31, 2024