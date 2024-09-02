Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – August 29

There were 141 golfers, it was sunny and 14C. Don’t forget that on September 5th, the early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m., and the late Shotgun will start at 5 p.m. Please add first and last names on the Scorecards Men’s Nights will be adjusting due to daylight restrictions, stay tuned.

1st Flight Score
1st Shane Bukowski Anders Dereski Derek Hardy 30
2nd Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner Kysten Stevens 31
3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Jarret Ralph 31
2nd Flight Score
1st Dave Jennings Jim Oleynik Eric Levesque 32
2nd Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Max Simon 32
3rd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Joel Dechamplain 32
3rd Flight Score
1st Lee Bryar Adam Tomassini Kyle Wood 33
2nd Gary Mercier Joey McCoy Glen Williams 34
3rd Sam Vachon Adam Martelli Jeremi Lord 34
4th Flight Score
1st Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35
2nd Anders Morden Noah Asselin Bradley Case 35
3rd Kevin Auger Eric Comtois Jean Desgagne 35
5th Flight Score
1st Shane Bukowski John Simon Paul Bernath 35
2nd Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Spare 36
3rd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Dwayne McRae 36
6th Flight Score
1st Jeff Amos James Roberge Matt Amos 37
2nd Dan White Kaiden White Damien White 37
3rd Roger Lefebre Jessy Lefebre Steph Gagnon 37
7th Flight Score
1st Jeff Lamon James Morden Spare 38
2nd Parker Moore Mathieu Corriveau Ethan Austin 38
3rd Derek Shoppoff Mark Barrette Spare 39
8th Flight Score
1st Jacob Smith Lucas Morris Liam Coe 39
2nd John Scott Al Hardy Peter Russ 40
3rd Jeff Austin Ralph Zagar Ray Brisson 44

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Mike Lavergne
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeremi Lord
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Derek Hardy (Eagle!)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jon Dyer
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Max Simon
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Karl Benstead
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Bob Cliff
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Joe McCoy

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to Sept 5th $960

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Bob Cliff

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mario Casavant
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Mike Lavergne

25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 5th prize $100

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 5th prize $550

