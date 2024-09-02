Men’s Night Golf – August 29

There were 141 golfers, it was sunny and 14C. Don’t forget that on September 5th, the early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m., and the late Shotgun will start at 5 p.m. Please add first and last names on the Scorecards Men’s Nights will be adjusting due to daylight restrictions, stay tuned.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Shane Bukowski
|Anders Dereski
|Derek Hardy
|30
|2nd
|Jarret Ralph
|Brayden Spooner
|Kysten Stevens
|31
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Jarret Ralph
|31
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dave Jennings
|Jim Oleynik
|Eric Levesque
|32
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Noah Asselin
|Max Simon
|32
|3rd
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Joel Dechamplain
|32
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Lee Bryar
|Adam Tomassini
|Kyle Wood
|33
|2nd
|Gary Mercier
|Joey McCoy
|Glen Williams
|34
|3rd
|Sam Vachon
|Adam Martelli
|Jeremi Lord
|34
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|35
|2nd
|Anders Morden
|Noah Asselin
|Bradley Case
|35
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Eric Comtois
|Jean Desgagne
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Shane Bukowski
|John Simon
|Paul Bernath
|35
|2nd
|Kevin Sabourin
|Rick Funk
|Spare
|36
|3rd
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Dwayne McRae
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeff Amos
|James Roberge
|Matt Amos
|37
|2nd
|Dan White
|Kaiden White
|Damien White
|37
|3rd
|Roger Lefebre
|Jessy Lefebre
|Steph Gagnon
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeff Lamon
|James Morden
|Spare
|38
|2nd
|Parker Moore
|Mathieu Corriveau
|Ethan Austin
|38
|3rd
|Derek Shoppoff
|Mark Barrette
|Spare
|39
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jacob Smith
|Lucas Morris
|Liam Coe
|39
|2nd
|John Scott
|Al Hardy
|Peter Russ
|40
|3rd
|Jeff Austin
|Ralph Zagar
|Ray Brisson
|44
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Mike Lavergne
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeremi Lord
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Derek Hardy (Eagle!)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jon Dyer
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Max Simon
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Karl Benstead
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Bob Cliff
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Joe McCoy
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to Sept 5th $960
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Bob Cliff
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mario Casavant
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Mike Lavergne
25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 5th prize $100
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 5th prize $550
