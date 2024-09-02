Men’s Night Golf – August 29

There were 141 golfers, it was sunny and 14C. Don’t forget that on September 5th, the early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m., and the late Shotgun will start at 5 p.m. Please add first and last names on the Scorecards Men’s Nights will be adjusting due to daylight restrictions, stay tuned.

1st Flight Score 1st Shane Bukowski Anders Dereski Derek Hardy 30 2nd Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner Kysten Stevens 31 3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Jarret Ralph 31 2nd Flight Score 1st Dave Jennings Jim Oleynik Eric Levesque 32 2nd Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Max Simon 32 3rd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Joel Dechamplain 32 3rd Flight Score 1st Lee Bryar Adam Tomassini Kyle Wood 33 2nd Gary Mercier Joey McCoy Glen Williams 34 3rd Sam Vachon Adam Martelli Jeremi Lord 34 4th Flight Score 1st Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35 2nd Anders Morden Noah Asselin Bradley Case 35 3rd Kevin Auger Eric Comtois Jean Desgagne 35 5th Flight Score 1st Shane Bukowski John Simon Paul Bernath 35 2nd Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Spare 36 3rd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Dwayne McRae 36 6th Flight Score 1st Jeff Amos James Roberge Matt Amos 37 2nd Dan White Kaiden White Damien White 37 3rd Roger Lefebre Jessy Lefebre Steph Gagnon 37 7th Flight Score 1st Jeff Lamon James Morden Spare 38 2nd Parker Moore Mathieu Corriveau Ethan Austin 38 3rd Derek Shoppoff Mark Barrette Spare 39 8th Flight Score 1st Jacob Smith Lucas Morris Liam Coe 39 2nd John Scott Al Hardy Peter Russ 40 3rd Jeff Austin Ralph Zagar Ray Brisson 44

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Mike Lavergne

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeremi Lord

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Derek Hardy (Eagle!)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jon Dyer

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Max Simon

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Karl Benstead

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Bob Cliff

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Joe McCoy

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to Sept 5th $960

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Bob Cliff

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mario Casavant

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Mike Lavergne

25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 5th prize $100

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 5th prize $550