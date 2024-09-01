Frost Advisory (UPDATED)

At 8:09 a.m. Environment Canada cancelled the Frost Advisory.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for overnight.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero degrees celsius early Monday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees as may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”