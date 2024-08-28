Soo Burger Month – Support Habitat for Humanity SSM

It’s nearly September, which means school is in, hockey enthusiasts are lacing up their skates, and Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste Marie and Area is hosting their fourth annual Soo Burger Month!

At this citywide fundraising event, you can travel from restaurant to restaurant to eat local burgers. A minimum of $2 of your purchase will go to affordable housing in our community. This event combines supporting local businesses, raising money for affordable housing during a housing crisis and eating great burgers!

The Burger Passport, available at participating restaurants and the Habitat ReStore, lists the locations of the restaurants, the special new burger they will be serving, and the Habitat donation per burger sold. When you purchase a Soo Burger Month Burger, be sure to have your waiter or waitress sign the passport. There will be special prizes for those who visit the most participating restaurants.

The fundraiser will be spiced up with a bit of competition, too. Restaurants compete to win Best Burger, and Most Burgers Sold awards. You can vote for the Best Burger online by following the QR code on the Burger Passport or the branded tent card. You can either do so anonymously or enter your email to be added to another contest.

Funds raised by Soo Burger Month 2024 will support HHSSMA’s biggest project to date – a five plex on Goulais Avenue!

Participating restaurants are:

Burger Don

Casey’s Grill Bar

Embers on the Ridge

Ernie’s Coffee Shop

Feeding Your Soul

Ignition Eatery

Service Grill

Soo Blaster

The Root

Uncle Gino’s

You can learn more about Soo Burger Month by visiting habitatsault.ca/pages/SBM, and follow Habitat on Facebook and Instagram for updates!