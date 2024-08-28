The Michipicoten Golf Club held its 4th Annual Glow Ball Tournament sponsored by Northern Lights Ford, and it did not disappoint. It was a beautiful night with 72 people participating. There were Mixed, Ladies and Men’s teams, with the winners taking home a $120.00 cash prize.
Congratulations to the winners:
Mixed Team – Amelia Carruthers & Billy Carruthers = 30
Ladies Team – Ashley Omolida & Diedre Dupuis = 40
Men’s Team – Carson White & Parker Moore = 32
We would really like to send out a huge thank you to our sponsors, without you this fun night would not have been possible:
- Northern Lights Ford
- Wawa Home Building Centre
- Canadian Tire
- Algoma Highlands
- AJ’s Pizza
- North of 17 Restaurant
- Wawa Rent All & Repair
- Wawa Motor Inn
- Young’s General Store
Tournament participants whose smiles and laughter made all the organizing time worth it. We can’t wait to do it again next year.
Yours in Golf,
Marcie De La Franier, Mike Hogan & Tania Case
- 4th Annual Glow Ball Tournament Results - August 28, 2024
- Alliance Takes Nuclear Waste Opposition Message to Lake Superior’s North Shore Communities - August 26, 2024
- Men’s Night Golf – August 22 - August 26, 2024