4th Annual Glow Ball Tournament Results

The Michipicoten Golf Club held its 4th Annual Glow Ball Tournament sponsored by Northern Lights Ford, and it did not disappoint. It was a beautiful night with 72 people participating. There were Mixed, Ladies and Men’s teams, with the winners taking home a $120.00 cash prize.

Congratulations to the winners:

Mixed Team – Amelia Carruthers & Billy Carruthers = 30

Ladies Team – Ashley Omolida & Diedre Dupuis = 40

Men’s Team – Carson White & Parker Moore = 32

We would really like to send out a huge thank you to our sponsors, without you this fun night would not have been possible:

Northern Lights Ford

Wawa Home Building Centre

Canadian Tire

Algoma Highlands

AJ’s Pizza

North of 17 Restaurant

Wawa Rent All & Repair

Wawa Motor Inn

Young’s General Store

Tournament participants whose smiles and laughter made all the organizing time worth it. We can’t wait to do it again next year.

Yours in Golf,

Marcie De La Franier, Mike Hogan & Tania Case