Weather:
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget that Algoma Power has scheduled an electrical service interruption for all customers (McKinley Ave between Mackey Street and Algoma Street) today between the hours of 9:00am and 2:00 pm. Alternate date is Wednesday, August 28, 2024. This interruption is required for a line upgrade.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – August 27 - August 27, 2024
- 42nd Annual Wawa Salmon Derby – Big Fish! - August 26, 2024
- WFD Called to Small Fire on the Old Tote Road - August 26, 2024