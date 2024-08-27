Marathon OPP – Public Help Needed in Stolen Vehicle Investigation

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s help in an ongoing investigation of a stolen motor vehicle.

On August 24, 2024, around 2:00 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP and Fire responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 17 in Laberge Township. During the investigation, officers learned that the vehicle, a blue 2022 Ram 2500, had been stolen by an unknown individual(s) earlier that night from a cottage at Cedar Lake in Brothers Township.

The OPP is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.