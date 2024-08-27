East Algoma OPP – Person Charged after vehicles being keyed

On August 21, 2024, OPP received two separate complaints reporting that their pick-up trucks were keyed sometime on Friday August 16, 2024.

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is attempting to identify the person(s) that keyed these two parked pick-up trucks at the North Shore Health Network on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

The first complaint involved a grey pick-up truck that was parked in a handicap park space in front of the Golden Birches Terrace wing. This vehicle was keyed between 1:30 p.m., on August 16, 2024, and 1:30 a.m., on August 17, 2024. The second pick-up truck was parked in the general parking lot and was keyed between 4:30 p.m. on August 16, 2024, and 1:30 a.m., on August 17, 2024.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Reference # E241110182.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2000.