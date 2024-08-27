East Algoma OPP – Impaired and other Charges Laid

On August 26, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the OPP responded to a traffic complaint involving an eastbound blue pick-up truck swerving all over the road, travelling at varying speeds and had struck some construction pilons near Beaton Road and Highway 17 in the Iron Bridge area.

A short time later, police located the suspect vehicle parked at a house on Pearson Drive in the Town of Blind River. Police observed a travel trailer on the property that appeared to be occupied and called out to the registered owner of the truck. Police established the person they were conversing with was in fact the driver from the traffic complaint. As the conversation continued, the officer determined alcohol had been consumed and a subsequent arrest was made. The driver was transported to Blind River detachment for further testing and the pick-up truck was later impounded for seven days.

As a result, Jean Guy PILON, 63 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle, no permit

Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 3, 2024.