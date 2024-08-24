Saturday Morning News – August 24th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.
Marine Weather:
- Wind southwest 10 knots becoming light early this morning then becoming southeast 10 Sunday morning. Wind increasing to southeast 15 Sunday evening. Waves 0.5 metres or less. Scattered showers ending near noon.
News Tidbits:
- Via Rail has cancelled its trains on its 480-kilometre Sudbury-White River line, which runs three times a week in northern Ontario, until the work stoppage is resolved.
