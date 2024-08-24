Friday at the Derby

Friday was a little bit wavey last night out on Michipicoten Bay, but there were some salmon in the 25-30lb weight being brought in. This morning is beautiful and calm.

Councillor Mitch Hatfield kicked off the derby firing the flare gun at 5 p.m. sharp from the Derby Official boat with Brad Buck, Captain and Derby Official. The OPP boat from Sault Ste. Marie with Sault Search and Rescue watched the boats coming out the mouth of the river to ensure everyone’s safe passage.

Today anglers began fishing at 6:30 a.m. with a large salmon of 35.2lb being brought in before 9 a.m. There are those that are predicting that the 40lb marker will be broken during this year’s derby.

Spectators are welcome to come down and see some of the big fish coming in. In the morning from 5 – 11 a.m. you can come enjoy a cup of coffee with your blueberry pancakes and tonight is the Annual Salmon Derby Fish Fry from 4 – 10 p.m. In addition you can get your ticket for the LDHCF Wheels and Waves Draw.

Wawa-news will have a full gallery of photos Monday morning.

Leaderboard as of 9:20 a.m.