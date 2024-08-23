Friday Morning News – August 23

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.
- Wind southwest 15 knots diminishing to southwest 10 this evening then becoming light Saturday morning. Waves 0.5 to 1 metre subsiding to 0.5 or less near midnight. Scattered showers today and tonight. Risk of thunderstorms today.
- there are 44 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 8 are not under control, 2 are being held, 11 are under control and 23 are being observed. The fire hazard is high for most of the Northeast Fire Region. There is an extreme fire hazard in the Far North, including Peawanuck. There is a moderate fire hazard along the Highway 651 corridor, around Kapuskasing, and for areas east of the Highway 11 corridor between Temagami and Gravenhurst. There is a low fire hazard for the southeastern point of the Northeast Region.
- Today is the first day of the Annual Wawa Salmon Derby. Angling begins at 5 p.m. tonight and end at 8 p.m. Spectators are invited down to the marina to see the large fish (in the pre-derby fishing event – salmon over 30lbs were being brought int),
