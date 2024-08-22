East Algoma OPP – Vehicle with no plates – Suspended Driver Charged

On August 20, 2024, the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on patrol duties near Lakeside Drive and Stanley Street in the Town of Thessalon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., police observed a grey pick-up truck with no plates attached to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver could not produce a valid driver’s licence and was later deemed to be a suspended driver. Investigation determined the pick-up truck was also not registered and had no insurance.

An arrest was made, and the pick-up truck was searched. Police located over 1.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, less than 1 gram of suspected fentanyl and one 12-gauge shotgun shell.

Furthermore, on August 19, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the driver was observed and identified on security video at the local gas station on Lakeside Drive. On this date the driver was breaching their curfew.

As a result, Leslie NICHOLSON, 35 years-of-age from Garden River First Nation was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order (two counts)

Possession of a schedule I substance-crack cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance-fentanyl

Operate motor vehicle-no insurance

Driving while under suspension (two counts)

Fail to apply for permit upon becoming owner

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

Drive motor vehicle-no permit

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 20, 2024.