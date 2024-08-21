Wednesday Morning News – August 21

Weather: Frost Advisory
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 6.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- there are 29 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 3 are not under control, 3 are being held, 1 is under control and 22 are being observed. Chapleau 9 (CHA009) is a 2 hectare wildland fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located approximately 61 kilometres northwest of Timmins on the west side of Groundhog River Waterway.
- The fire hazard varies from moderate to high for the central and northern areas of the Northeast Region. There are areas of low fire hazard east of Chapleau and for the northwestern portion of The Shoals Provincial Park. The fire hazard is also low for areas east of and along the Highway 11 corridor.
News Tidbits:
- Angus Gold has appointed Lindsay Dunlop as Vice President, Investor Relations effective August 19, 2024. Ms. Dunlop is an investor relations professional with over 15 years experience in communications, capital markets and finance primarily in the mining sector. Most recently she was the Vice President, Investor Relations at Wesdome Gold Mines from 2014 – 2024.
- A possible work stoppage could begin at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. this week. This work stoppage could affect the 480-kilometre stretch between Sudbury and White River.
- Fans of Peter Zedlacher will be delighted to hear that Peter will be performing at the 2024 Cochrane Comedy Festival, Oct. 2 – 5. Peter will be headlining the Opening Gala on October 2nd.
