Nipigon OPP – Arrests made after Break & Enters, and Robbery

On August 15, 2024, around 2:20am members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call in the area of Hogan Road, Nipigon Township where they located two injured males. Further investigation revealed a second residence had been broken into by the same two suspects.
Around 9:00am, members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment located the two male suspects who were arrested without incident.
As a result of the investigation, Christopher BARNES-ODAWA, 32-years-old, of Nipigon ON has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm, two counts
- Utter Threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Break, Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence, two counts
- Robbery with Theft
- Mischief Under $5,000, two counts
Rodney WAWIA, 40-years-old, of Nipigon, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:
- Assault Causing bodily harm, two counts
- Break, Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence, two counts
- Robbery with Theft
- Mischief Under $5,000, two counts
The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.
