Nipigon OPP – Arrests made after Break & Enters, and Robbery

On August 15, 2024, around 2:20am members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call in the area of Hogan Road, Nipigon Township where they located two injured males. Further investigation revealed a second residence had been broken into by the same two suspects.

Around 9:00am, members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment located the two male suspects who were arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher BARNES-ODAWA, 32-years-old, of Nipigon ON has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, two counts

Utter Threats to cause death or bodily harm

Break, Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence, two counts

Robbery with Theft

Mischief Under $5,000, two counts

Rodney WAWIA, 40-years-old, of Nipigon, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Assault Causing bodily harm, two counts

Break, Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence, two counts

Robbery with Theft

Mischief Under $5,000, two counts

The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.