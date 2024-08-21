Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Wednesday & Thursday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Wednesday, August 21 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: PADDLING PELTS – Did you know there was a fur trading post on Agawa Bay? Join Rose to explore the history behind Canada’s oldest company and how the fur trade built the foundation for Canada as we know it today. Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Though they lie quietly, the rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join Anna and Tiffany to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.

Thursday, August 22 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EXPLORATION STATION: MINDFUL HIKE– There is no doubt that nature is good for our mental and physical health. Take a moment out of your day to be mindful of the feelings that nature inspires. Tune into your senses and follow the prompts along this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome. This easy 2 km hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather. Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Wylan to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.