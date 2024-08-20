East Algoma OPP – 33rd Impaired Charge of 2024 Laid

On August 17, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to motor vehicle collision involving a silver SUV that struck a utility pole on Cunningham Street in the Town of Bruce Mines.

The SUV left the scene with the air bags deployed and hanging out the windows. The vehicle continued westbound on Highway 17 to the town of Desbarats. Police located the vehicle at Johnson Community Centre and arrested the driver.

As a result, Samual GODDA, 27 years-of-age from London was charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired-alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Drive motor vehicle-no licence

Fail to report accident

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Elliot Lake on October 3, 2024.