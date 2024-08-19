Breaking News

Monday Morning News – August 19

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 5.

Northeast Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 31 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 3 are not under control, 1 is being held, 5 are under control, and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region with some areas showing a high fire hazard, such as Cochrane and the Far North.

News Tidbits:

  • This is the third day of the annual Salmon Derby’s Pre-Fishing Derby. There have been some very beautiful (large) salmon being weighed in. Yesterday, 37.10 and a 37.95 lb salmon came in. This morning looking at the webcam at the mouth of the river – there are 16 boats visible in the bay.
