Monday Morning News – August 19

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 5.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 31 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 3 are not under control, 1 is being held, 5 are under control, and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region with some areas showing a high fire hazard, such as Cochrane and the Far North.
News Tidbits:
- This is the third day of the annual Salmon Derby’s Pre-Fishing Derby. There have been some very beautiful (large) salmon being weighed in. Yesterday, 37.10 and a 37.95 lb salmon came in. This morning looking at the webcam at the mouth of the river – there are 16 boats visible in the bay.
