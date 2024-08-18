Breaking News

Male climbs Drill Rig this evening

Officers from the SE OPP Wawa Detachment and members of the Wawa Fire Department were called to the Wawa Drill Rig this evening. A male had climbed to the top of the drill rig after 9 p.m.

OPP officers could be heard talking to the individual, asking for a safe return to ground. The identity of the person is unknown, but the person did return to ground safely just after 10 p.m.

 

 

Brenda Stockton
