Male climbs Drill Rig this evening

Officers from the SE OPP Wawa Detachment and members of the Wawa Fire Department were called to the Wawa Drill Rig this evening. A male had climbed to the top of the drill rig after 9 p.m.

OPP officers could be heard talking to the individual, asking for a safe return to ground. The identity of the person is unknown, but the person did return to ground safely just after 10 p.m.