Weather:
- Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Hazy. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 13.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 30 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 3 are not under control, 2 are being held, 5 are under control, and 20 are being observed. Kirkland Lake 5 (KLK005) is located approximately 5 km north of Stull Lake, 5 km southeast of McKee Lake, and approximately 80 km west of Latchford. This fire is 889 hectares in size and is not under control at the time of this update. FireRanger crews and helicopters with bucketing capabilities continue to work on this fire. The fire hazard is moderate to high across most of the Northeast Region with some areas showing a low fire hazard, such as Elliot Lake, and along Lake Superior. Areas of Greater Sudbury and Temiskaming Shores have an extreme fire hazard.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – August 17 - August 17, 2024
- Friday Morning News – August 16 - August 16, 2024
- Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Thursday & Friday Events) - August 15, 2024