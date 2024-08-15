Thursday Morning News – August 15

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. A few showers beginning overnight. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 23 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 1 is under control, 1 is being held, 2 are not under control and 19 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate in the southern portion of the region and moderate to high across most of the rest of the Northeast Region except for areas over Elliott Lake, Massey, Webbwood, Onaping Lake and Capreol that have an extreme fire hazard. In the far north a high to extreme fire hazard exists along the Hudson Bay coast.
News Tidbits:
- It is a beautiful day out at the mouth of the River. There are approx 12 boats out there looking to find the best fishing hole for the upcoming Salmon Derby. The 5 Day Pre-Fishing Contest begins Saturday, August 17th and runs to the 21st.
- If you aren’t an angler, but enjoy running instead… Registration has opened for the 4th Annual Wawa Trifecta that will be held October 19th and 20th.
- CLA will be hosting a ‘70th Anniversary Community BBQ’ in Sault Ste. Marie (Roberta Bondar at 65 Foster Drive) on Wednesday, August 21st from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome and it is free! Burgers, music, balloons and games will be available.
-
LP Building Solutions has won the 2023 Safest Company Award from APA – The Engineered Wood Association. This is the 12th time that they have won this award in the program’s 16-year history, including consecutive wins in 2022 and 2023.
