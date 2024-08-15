East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in theft of Copper Deer Statues

On April 22, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of three copper deer statues from a Tourist Information Centre at the junction of Highways 17 and 108 in the Township of the North Shore.

The complainant advised there was a deer display of a doe and her fawn and some of the deer were cut from the display. The City of Elliot Lake estimate each deer to be valued at approximately $20,000.

On July 3, 2024, a recycling business in Sudbury contacted OPP to advise that a person bought in copper to be recycled, which were later identified as the three deer statues. The business learned that the deer statues may have been stolen, but unfortunately, they had already been scrapped.

On August 14, 2024, police arrested Travis BUDGE, 35 years-of-age from Spanish, and was charged with – Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 10, 2024.