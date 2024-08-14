The Government of Canada supports the Makwa Waakaa’igan project at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie

The Honourable Ya’ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding of $5 million for the Makwa Waakaa’igan project at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie.

This funding marks a significant investment in the preservation of local Indigenous history. It supports the construction of the Makwa Waakaa’igan Cultural Centre through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage. The three-floor facility will include cultural and ceremonial spaces, an archive and library, and academic learning and teaching space.

The design of the building and surrounding area has been developed in partnership with the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association, an organization composed of former residential school students and their families. Both the interior and exterior spaces have been thoroughly planned to honour the historic and ceremonial significance for survivors and local Indigenous communities.

Upon completion, Makwa Waakaa’igan will serve as a centre of excellence dedicated to respecting, preserving and archiving the history and significance of the Shingwauk site. The new Cultural Centre will support cross-cultural and global Indigenous teachings, learning and experiences. The Makwa Waakaa’igan project is a direct response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, focusing on education and creation of Indigenous-centered educational experiences through partnerships.

“Supporting projects like the Makwa Waakaa’igan Cultural Centre is at the heart of reconciliation. This project honours the experiences of Indigenous peoples, their families and communities, while providing opportunities for cross-cultural learning between Indigenous groups and other communities. Our government is proud to support this important initiative as we work to foster understanding and healing related to Canada’s residential school history.” —The Honourable Ya’ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

“The Makwa Waakaa’igan project at Algoma University is vital for fostering learning and understanding between local Indigenous peoples and the broader Northern Ontario community. Moreover, the new Cultural Centre will be a place where all Canadians, as well as visitors from around the world, can participate in cultural events and engage with the historical exhibits and teachings of local Indigenous culture.” —Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament (Sault Ste. Marie)

“It was an honour to welcome MP Sheehan and the Honourable Ya’ara Saks to our campus today on the eve of the construction of this special build. We want to acknowledge the federal government for their commitment to supporting Indigenous-led projects of this nature focused on our commitment to Indigenous-led education and cultural preservation. As part of answering the Calls to Action, Makwa Waakaa’igan will foster cross-cultural excellence and a deeper understanding and appreciation of Indigenous knowledge and traditions, creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for promoting cross-cultural understanding, teaching, learning, healing and reconciliation.” —Asima Vezina, PhD, President and Vice-Chancellor, Algoma University

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Algoma University, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is an accredited post-secondary institution that was built on the site of the former Shingwauk Residential School. It has a special mandate to provide higher education to Indigenous peoples in addition to the broader community. The land on which Algoma University now sits was a part of the original lands held in trust for the education of Anishinaabe children as envisioned by Chief Shingwaukonse of Garden River First Nation.

The Makwa Waakaa’igan project directly responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions’ Calls to Action on education 6-17 and 62-65, specifically answering the Calls to Action on developing appropriate curricula (Call to Action 10.3), supporting faculty in the integration of Indigenous knowledge and teaching methods into classrooms (Call to Action 62.2), and working to develop Indigenous-centred educational experiences through partnership.

The $5,000,000 investment through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund has been allocated over four fiscal years: $3,000,000 in 2023–24; $1,500,000 in 2024–25; $450,000 in 2025–26; and $50,000 in 2026–27.