Schreiber OPP – Assistance Needed in Break in Enter at St. John Anglican Church

The Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for public assistance regarding a break and enter investigation at the St. John Anglican Church in Schreiber.

On July 27th, 2024, the Schreiber OPP initiated an investigation into a report of a break and enter that occurred at the St. John Anglican Church on Winnipeg Street, in Schreiber. It was reported that an undisclosed amount of Canadian Currency was taken. A small black safe was also taken.

If you have information about this theft, you are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Incident reference number is E240983275.