Courtney – Kids for Cancer Ride

Courtney Clarke (formerly of Wawa) is riding her Annual Challenge to raise awareness and also raise money for the Kids for Cancer ride this month! She has challenged herself to ride 498 kms in memory of her Grandmother Talian and also for the number of days that her mother Liz, waited for her double lung transplant. Her mother consideres Courtney a real warrior, her passion for children with cancer is amazing.

Courtney has been cycling for the past five years – and has inspired others to support her. Her challenge has raised $15,610 and she has ridden 2,487km. Courtney says in her sponsorship page:

“…right now, over 1,700 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and it’s the biggest killer of children from disease in Canada.

Kids should be living life, not fighting for it.

So I am raising funds through my challenge to help these kids and support SickKids Foundation to allow them to continue their work in developing treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

If you would like to support Courtney, click this link (https://www.greatcyclechallenge.ca/riders/CourtneyClarke). TODAY is Kick Cancer’s Butt Day and ALL online donations will be MATCHED (up to $1.3M)! Lets raise her up and see some Wawa donors on her sponsorship page!