Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Thursday & Friday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.
- Tuesday, August 13
- Drop-in: 10:00 PM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have an impressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Emma to learn how the mindboggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes.
-
- Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: THE SECRET LIFE OF FLYING SQUIRRELS – It’s a bird? It’s a plane? Wait…
It’s a Northern Flying Squirrel! Join Emily to discover more about these nocturnal critters and the
secrets behind their gift of “flight”.
- Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
- Wednesday, August 14
- Drop-in: 10:00 PM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.
