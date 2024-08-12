Between the Covers – August 12

Throughout the months of July and August, we are encouraging families to read, read, read. Complete any 15 squares and submit the BINGO card to the Wawa Public Library. You will have a chance to win an awesome prize package. We want to encourage family reading time so there will be an adult’s prize and a children’s prize. BINGO cards can be picked up at the Wawa Public Library or on the website at wawa.olsn.ca. The draw will be made on August 30th, 2024 at 4 p.m. Good Luck to everyone and happy reading!

WPL Escape Room – Crazy Davey’s Fishing Fiasco: Limited time slots available over the weekend! Book your time ASAP! Thank you for your support!

The Summer Fun continues at the Wawa Public Library. Tuesday is our dedicated Day Care Day. Staff will be visiting the daycares to read stories. Every time a child participates in a reading club, they will have their name entered for the Summer’s End Prize Draw. Tuesday will also include our new Crochet Club which will be happening at the Wawa Public Library on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 noon. Wednesday, we have Clay Club, English Story Time and French Story Time. On Thursday we have STEAM Club and Drawing Club and Friday is Cyber Club and Game Club. Pamphlets are available at the library and calendar is posted on our social media pages. See our Summer Program Facebook Page.

We invite all registered participants to any of our programs to join us for the Summer’s End Pizza Party. French Program participants are welcome to join us at the library at 10 a.m. and the English Program participants are welcome to join us at 12:30 p.m.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf are “When Among Crows” by Veronica Roth, “First Frost” by Craig Johnson, “The Heist” by Clive Cussler, “Women and Children First” by Alina Grabowski!

New in Audio Books is “The Hunter” by Tana French. En Français, nous avons “Le Silence” par Dennis Lehane.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Left Neglected” by Lisa Genova. From Goodreads 3.98/5:

Sarah Nickerson is like any other career-driven supermom in Welmont, the affluent Boston suburb where she leads a hectic but charmed life with her husband Bob, faithful nanny, and three children – Lucy, Charlie, and nine-month-old Linus.

Between recruiting the best and brightest minds as the vice president of human resources at Berkley Consulting; shuttling the kids to soccer, day care, and piano lessons; convincing her son’s teacher that he may not, in fact, have ADD; and making it home in time for dinner, it’s a wonder this over-scheduled, over-achieving Harvard graduate has time to breathe.

A self-confessed balloon about to burst, Sarah miraculously manages every minute of her life like an air traffic controller. Until one fateful day, while driving to work and trying to make a phone call, she looks away from the road for one second too long. In the blink of an eye, all the rapidly moving parts of her jam-packed life come to a screeching halt.

A traumatic brain injury completely erases the left side of her world, and for once, Sarah relinquishes control to those around her, including her formerly absent mother. Without the ability to even floss her own teeth, she struggles to find answers about her past and her uncertain future.

Now, as she wills herself to regain her independence and heal, Sarah must learn that her real destiny – her new, true life – may in fact lie far from the world of conference calls and spreadsheets. And that a happiness and peace greater than all the success in the world is close within reach, if only she slows down long enough to notice.

New Movies this Week are “Civil War” starring Cailee Spaeny and Kirsten Dunst, “Priscilla”” starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, “Fall Guy” Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and “Sex and the City Season 1” starring Sarah Jessica Parker. Come on in and check it out!

Do You have a Pocket Hug: The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Dungeons & Dragons: In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we have split into adult and youth clubs. The youth club meets on even Thursdays (July 18th) and the Adult group meet on odd Thursdays (July 25th). The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library! This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old! What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start.