Schreiber OPP – Driver charged refusing to provide subsequent breath samples

On August 8th, 2024, at approximately 7:24 p.m., a member of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment was on general patrol & initiated a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle travelling along Terrace Heights Drive within the Township of Terrace Bay.

Through the investigation, the driver was subsequently placed under arrest after refusing to provide subsequent breath samples into an approved screening device (ASD).

As a result, Johanne DESAULNIERS, 69-years-old, of Terrace Bay, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 26th, 2024.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.