Saturday Morning News – August 10

Weather:
- Today – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 16. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 9.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 24 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 1 is not yet under control, 2 are being held, 2 are under control and 19 are being observed.
- Kirkland Lake 5 (KLK005) measures 387 hectares and is located approximately 5 km north of Stull Lake; 5 km southeast of McKee Lake; and approximately 80 km west of Latchford. It was confirmed on August 3 and is not under control at the time of this update. On Friday afternoon, increased fire behaviour on the western flank of this fire caused an increase in visible smoke, and a team of aerial fire suppression aircraft are working overhead. A total of 8 fire crews are assigned to this fire. Please stay clear of the area and allow aircraft and emergency personnel ample room to operate safely. A fire perimeter can be consulted on the province’s interactive map.
- The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in areas of the region located north of Timmins and Sault Ste Marie, as well as south and east of North Bay and Lake Nipissing. The central portion of the region is showing a high hazard with a few pockets of extreme in the vicinity of Greater Sudbury and Nairn Centre, while most portions of Ontario’s Far North are showing a mostly moderate to high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- If the evening sky clears – NOAA forecasters are predicting moderate G2-class storms. Multiple impacts in quick succession could escalate the storm to category G3 (Strong). During such storms mid-latitude auroras can appear in the USA and Europe.
- Ontario’s Big City Mayors (OBCM) have launched a ‘Solve the Crisis’
campaign. OBCM include mayors of 29 single and lower-tier cities with a population of 100,000 or more. They want a responsible ministry and Minister with the appropriate funding and powers as a single point of contact to address the full spectrum of housing needs as well as mental health, addictions and wrap around supports. A task force with committed secure funding to support the transition of those in encampments, 24/7 Community Hubs / Crisis Centres to relieve pressure on emergency centres and first responders. They ask that readers visit www.solvethecrisis.ca and show their support by signing up and contacting your local MPP to tell them that you want the province to take action now.
