SSM OPP – Individual Charged with 1st Degree Murder after death of victim

The victim has succumbed to their injuries, additional charges were laid, and a third person has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Batchewana First Nation.

On July 30, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Batchewana First Nation Police Service and the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a stabbing incident on Gran Street. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Brandan PELLOW of Aweres Township, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced deceased on August 5, 2024.

On August 1, 2024, a third person was arrested in relation to the incident.

Adrian BLACKBIRD, 20 years of age of Batchewana First Nation, has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

First degree murder, section 235(1)

Aggravated assault, section 268

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, section 264(1)

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court, section 145(5)(a)

On August 5, 2024, police re-arrested both accused, a 17-year-old from Batchewana First Nation and a 16-year-old from Thunder Bay, and laid an additional charge of first degree murder, section 235(1) CC.

All accused persons have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on a later date.

The investigation continues by the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Unit and the Batchewana Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact the Sault Ste. Marie OPP or Batchewana First Nation Police Service at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saultcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.