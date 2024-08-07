Wednesday Morning News – August 7th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 15.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are currently 25 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 17 are being observed, 3 are under control, 1 is being held and 4 are not under control. Wawa 12 (WAW012) is being held at 0.3 of a hectare and is located approximately 8 kilometres north of Goudreau. The fire hazard is predominantly high to extreme for most of the Northeast Region. Areas located south and east of Lake Nipissing within the fire region are showing a mostly low to moderate forest fire hazard.
