Thank You – St. Pierre Family

The family of Ben St. Pierre would like to express our gratitude for the support and kindness shown to us by so many people.

Thanks to the families who traveled from out of town. A special thanks to Ron and Myrna Henson who provided the church service and music and to the staff at the F. J. Davey Home, “Serena” Northwood Funeral Home (SSM), “Valerie” Kerry Funeral Home (Wawa). “Heidi” Olive Branch Floral (Flowers).

Special thanks to Rol and Di owners of Viking Restaurant for the luncheon provided in honor of Ben.