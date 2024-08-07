Split the Pot Lottery returns with bigger prizes!

Split the Pot Lottery is back with more winners than ever! From August 7 to September 18, this collaborative fundraising effort supports 62 participating hospitals across Ontario and offers players 64 total chances to win — 51 chances to win early bird prizes totaling $102,000 and 13 chances to win a split of the grand prize payout, estimated to be $1.2 million. The most recent grand prize draw in June saw the grand prize payout climb to $1,149,498.

Stephen T. from Kirkfield, who was one of 13 grand prize winners in June and took home $114,949.80, said, “We’ve been using the hospital since we moved here in 2012. If you’re going to support your hospital, everyone wins. You or someone you love will always need its services.”

There are also new and exciting ways players can win during this Split the Pot Lottery program:

Additional early bird prizes with not one but two draws every week! Deadlines are every Tuesday and Wednesday.

More early bird winners, with eight weekly winners sharing a total of $17,000 in early rewards.

A new Win More Bonus offers players 11 additional chances to win after ticket sales close.

Split the Pot Lottery allows players to win big while empowering them to choose how they support advances in hospital health care. Participating in Ontario’s largest partnered fundraising initiative significantly impacts vital healthcare initiatives in communities across the province.

“When you play Split the Pot Lottery, every ticket helps Ontario hospitals provide the tools and services they need to provide the best care,” says Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation. “Supporters have the chance to win potentially life-changing prizes and make a big difference in everyone’s care.”

The lottery also continues to give players more chances to win by dividing the grand prize payout among 13 winners and offering 51 chances to win early bird prizes. Plus, Ontario patients win too, as the proceeds from every ticket purchased go directly to partnering hospitals through their foundations.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Split the Pot website: splitthepot.ca or by calling 1-833-804-6262 to place an order over the phone. All tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, will be eligible for all ten early bird draws, the Win More Bonus, and the grand prize draws.

Learn all about Split the Pot Lottery, including ticket prices, prizes, draws, important dates, and contest rules by going to splitthepot.ca.

About Split the Pot Lottery

Everyone wins when they play Split the Pot Lottery! This fun and innovative game of chance both raises funds for and awareness of Ontario’s hospital healthcare system. How? Participants have a say. Proceeds from every ticket sold can either be split among participating Ontario hospitals or be directed to a participating hospital of their choice. By playing, they’re also telling others they believe in supporting hospital health care in our province. It’s what we call a win-win-win situation as patients, hospitals, and lucky players all benefit when we come together and Split the Pot.