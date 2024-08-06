Tuesday Morning News – August 6

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low 9.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 38 active fires in the Northwest Region in various stages of control: 5 are under control, 3 are being held, 6 are not under control and 24 are being observed. The fire hazard for the Northwest Region is mainly high with pockets of extreme around Weeskay Jahk Ohtahzho Ganeeng Provincial Park, Red Lake, Trout Lake, Slate Falls Nation Reserve, Big Trout lake, Webequie, Summer Beaver, Thunder Bay and Neebing. There are areas of high fire hazard around Kenora, Dryden, Atikokan and Nakina. There is an area of low fire hazard along the southwestern border of the Northwest Region from Shoal Lake and Lake of the Woods to Rainy River.
