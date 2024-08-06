SSM OPP – Speeder charged with Impaired

On August 3, 2024, shortly after 12:00 a.m., the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties when officers observed a westbound car travelling at a high rate of speed on Trunk Road in the City of Sault Ste Marie.

A traffic stop was initiated and while the officer was speaking to the driver, police determined the driver had consumed alcohol and a subsequent arrest was made. The driver was transported to the Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, Keith KING, 33 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having care and control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

Driver fail to surrender licence

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on September 2, 2024.

The car was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.