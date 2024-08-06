SSM OPP – Dangerous Operation Charges Laid

On August 2, 2024, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to complaint of a possible intoxicated individual and their off-leash dog who were causing a disturbance at a local beach on Harmony Beach Road in Goulais River.

OPP were advised that the dog owner and dog had left the beach area in a white pick-up truck. Police later observed the southbound pick-up truck on Highway 17 passing vehicles at a high rate of speed and driving dangerously. The driver attempted to evade police and a short time later officers located the pick-up truck in a driveway at a residence in the 500 block of Moss Road in Sault Ste Marie.

While police were speaking to the driver, the accused became confrontational with officers and a struggle ensued. Once the driver was arrested the accused was transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment for processing.

As a result, Nicholas ROMANO, 32-years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Dangerous operation

Assault a peace officer

Fail to stop for police

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on September 23, 2024.