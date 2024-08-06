Breaking News

SSM OPP – Dangerous Operation Charges Laid

On August 2, 2024, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to complaint of a possible intoxicated individual and their off-leash dog who were causing a disturbance at a local beach on Harmony Beach Road in Goulais River.

OPP were advised that the dog owner and dog had left the beach area in a white pick-up truck. Police later observed the southbound pick-up truck on Highway 17 passing vehicles at a high rate of speed and driving dangerously. The driver attempted to evade police and a short time later officers located the pick-up truck in a driveway at a residence in the 500 block of Moss Road in Sault Ste Marie.

While police were speaking to the driver, the accused became confrontational with officers and a struggle ensued. Once the driver was arrested the accused was transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment for processing.

As a result, Nicholas ROMANO, 32-years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

  • Dangerous operation
  • Assault a peace officer
  • Fail to stop for police

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on September 23, 2024.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*