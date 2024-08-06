Nipigon OPP – Two Drivers face Stunt Driving Charges

On August 2, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were on general patrol conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17 near Nipigon.

Officers located a vehicle travelling at 160 Km/Hr. A traffic stop was subsequently completed and through investigation, a 27-year-old male from Surrey, British Columbia has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

On August 4, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment were again on general patrol conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17 near Nipigon.

Officers located a vehicle travelling at 157 Km/Hr. A traffic stop was subsequently completed and through investigation, a 31-year-old male from Surrey, British Columbia has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

Both accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers and aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, or is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.