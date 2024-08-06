Nipigon OPP – Driver faces Impaired Driving Charge

On August 1, 2024, at approximately 10:20 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment received a call for service about a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 near Nipigon. Nipigon OPP members patrolled and subsequently located the vehicle shortly thereafter.

Officers spoke to the driver and determined that the driver was impaired by drug. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nipigon Hospital Detachment for further testing. It was also determined that the driver had been previously bound by an undertaking and was in breach of his conditions.

Michael McEachern, 27-years-old, of Burlington is now charged with Impaired Operation and Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court.

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.