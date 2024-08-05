Rock Island Concert – Irish Millie

This Wednesday, August 7th at 7:30p.m. Rock Island will host fiddle player and singer / songwriter Irish Millie. Wawaites are invited to come and listen to this incredible 17-year-old who has been playing the fiddle since she was 6. She’s a three time nominee for the for Young Performer of the Year Award by the Canadian Folk Music Awards. She is passionate about East Coast, Bluegrass and Contemporary Trad styles and loves to play fast-paced, fun, and challenging tunes that get the crowd up on their feet.

No reservation is required to attend the concert, just a donation of $20 and a none-perishable food item for the Wawa Food Bank.