East Algoma OPP – Wellness Check results in Drug Charges

On August 1, 2024, shortly after 2:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person that had left their residence in Elliot Lake the day prior. Family requested police to conduct a wellness check on the individual.

On August 1, 2024, shortly after 9:30 p.m., police located the missing person at the airport parking lot off Highway 108. Police approached the car to conduct a wellness check on the driver/missing person and while speaking to the driver police observed drug paraphernalia in the car and a subsequent search of the vehicle ensued. Police located small amounts of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and prescription pills.

As a result, Amber LAFONTAINE-SIGURDSON, 25 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance-opioid (other than heroin)

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 16, 2024.