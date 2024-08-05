Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Wellness Check results in Drug Charges

On August 1, 2024, shortly after 2:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person that had left their residence in Elliot Lake the day prior. Family requested police to conduct a wellness check on the individual.

 

On August 1, 2024, shortly after 9:30 p.m., police located the missing person at the airport parking lot off Highway 108. Police approached the car to conduct a wellness check on the driver/missing person and while speaking to the driver police observed drug paraphernalia in the car and a subsequent search of the vehicle ensued. Police located small amounts of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and prescription pills.

As a result, Amber LAFONTAINE-SIGURDSON, 25 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance-opioid (other than heroin)
    Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 16, 2024.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*