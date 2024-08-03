Saturday Morning News Tidbits – August 3

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are currently 17 wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 16 are being observed and 1 is being held. The fire hazard is high for most of the Northeast Region. There are pockets of extreme fire hazard around Pukaskwa National Park, Pichogen River Provincial Park and between Highways 129 and 144, There is a moderate fire hazard for areas around Fort Albany, and areas east of the Highway 11 corridor between North Bay and Kawartha Lakes, with exception of the eastern portion of Algonquin Park to Pembroke which is under a high fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Aug. 3rd, when a CME is expected to graze Earth’s magnetic field. Hurled into space by an M8-class solar flare, the CME could spark a G2-class geomagnetic storm with naked-eye auroras in northern-tier US states. (spaceweather.com)
