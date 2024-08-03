Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Saturday, Sunday & Monday)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: OWL ‘BOUT THAT – “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you alllll.” Often heard between dawn and dusk, owls are mysterious raptors of the night. Join Rose to discover the world of owls, what makes them one of the best hunters in the forest, and why they are so important to Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE OBSERVATION – Attention is one of the most generous gifts we can give. Pause to observe, question, and connect with the rest of the natural world. Join Surakchya and Tiffany to learn and apply the “I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of” observation routine on a single leaf. You will be amazed by what you discover. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

1:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART PROGRAM: AURORA ARTISTRY – The spectacular dark skies of Lake Superior Provincial Park provide a source of inspiration for artists and astronomers alike! Join Rose and Wylan to paint the aurora borealis and other wonders of the night sky with watercolours. All painting supplies will be provided.

9:00 PM

Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: DARK SKY JEOPARDY – Join us as we wrap up Dark Sky Week with a game of night-themed trivia! Put your dark sky knowledge to the test with questions about nocturnal flora and fauna, planets, and more. All ages are welcome to join in on the fun!

Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.

Dark Sky Week Telescope Observing Sessions. Please note that observing sessions will be cancelled in the event of the sky being more than 50% overcast.

Night Sky Viewing

Sunday, July 28th – Sunday, August 4th, 10:15 PM – 11:00 PM, Agawa Bay Beach

Did you know that Lake Superior Provincial Park is a Dark Sky Preserve and has some of the darkest skies in all North America? Come explore the wonders of the night sky without the effects of light pollution! On clear nights, park staff and guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans will be hosting nightly telescope viewings with the park’s new Sky-Watcher and See-Star telescope, generously donated by the Friends of Lake Superior Park.

These sessions will take place at the Agawa Bay Beach, across the road from the Amphitheatre. If possible, please walk, rather than drive, to this event to minimize disturbance to other campers and to avoid stray light from vehicles. When at or near the observing area please refrain from using flashlights without a red light setting as it will cause a loss of night vision that can take 10-20 minutes to recover.

Solar Telescope Viewing

Monday, July 29th Wednesday, July 31st, Friday, August 2nd Sunday, August 4th, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Visitor Centre Side Deck (Agawa Bay)