SSM OPP – Charges Laid after tenant threatens another with baseball bat

On July 29, 2024, shortly after 8:30 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threat’s complaint on Robertson Road in the Town of Goulais River.

Investigation determined there have been ongoing issues with a certain tenant and the complainant who both reside at the same apartment building on Robertson Road. On July 27, 2024, the complainant was threatened by the accused with a baseball bat. Video footage of the incident was provided to police.

As a result, Jason HAMPLEMAN, 31 years-of-age from Goulais River was charged with: Uttering threats-causing death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie September 23, 2024.