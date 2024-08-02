Friday Morning News – August 2

Weather:
- Today – Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are currently 17 wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 16 are being observed and 1 is being held. The fire hazard is moderate for areas north of the Highway 11 corridor with pockets of low around Kesagami Provincial Park and Fort Albany and a pocket of high fire hazard north of Kapuskasing. Pukaskwa National Park area is under an extreme fire danger hazard. The central area of the Northeast Region is seeing mainly a high fire hazard, and areas east of North Bay and Gravenhurst are under a moderate fire hazard. The western half of Algonquin Provincial Park is under a low fire hazard.
