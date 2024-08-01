Thursday Morning News – August 1

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 15.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There was one new fire yesterday. Sault Ste. Marie 8 (SAU008) is a 0.4 hectare fire that is not under control. It is located approximately 1 kilometre northwest of White Bear Lake. There are currently 17 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is not under control and 16 are being observed. The fire hazard is low on the eastern side of the region from Madoc to James Bay. The rest of the region is a mixture of moderate to high fire hazard values with a few scattered pockets of extreme values east of Wawa.
